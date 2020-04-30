Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump goes off on ‘dirty cops’ at the FBI after Jim Acosta points out he’s the one who fired Michael Flynn

Published

1 min ago

on

During an exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta in the Oval Office this Thursday, President Trump lamented how “dirty cops” in Washington “tormented” his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Acosta asked Trump if he’s going to pardon Flynn, and then cited tweets from 2017 where Trump announced that he had fire Flynn because he “lied to the Vice President and the FBI.” Trump nevertheless defended Flynn, telling Acosta that Flynn would not have reached such a high level in his military career if he was “bad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right at the beginning of the administration, the dirty cops came in,” Trump said. “And, you see the notes, Jim — whether you’re on our side, that side, whatever, I mean, I assume — let’s all talk about fairness — what they did do General Flynn, and by the way, to Roger Stone and to others, was a disaster and a disgrace, and it should never be allowed to happen in this country again.”

Watch the full exchange below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump goes off on ‘dirty cops’ at the FBI after Jim Acosta points out he’s the one who fired Michael Flynn

Published

1 min ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

During an exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta in the Oval Office this Thursday, President Trump lamented how "dirty cops" in Washington "tormented" his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Acosta asked Trump if he's going to pardon Flynn, and then cited tweets from 2017 where Trump announced that he had fire Flynn because he "lied to the Vice President and the FBI." Trump nevertheless defended Flynn, telling Acosta that Flynn would not have reached such a high level in his military career if he was "bad."

"Right at the beginning of the administration, the dirty cops came in," Trump said. "And, you see the notes, Jim -- whether you're on our side, that side, whatever, I mean, I assume -- let's all talk about fairness -- what they did do General Flynn, and by the way, to Roger Stone and to others, was a disaster and a disgrace, and it should never be allowed to happen in this country again.'

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The time has come for Republicans to climb out of the Trump hellhole or be consumed by its flames

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Now is the moment for elected Republicans held hostage by Donald Trump to break free. The political gun he has held to their heads, threatening to end their careers unless they cravenly bowed down, is out of bullets.

Trump’s own polls show that Joe Biden will trounce him in November, prompting Trump to react behind closed doors in his classic privileged-boy style by shouting at his own campaign staff as if it’s their fault.

Scaredy-cat Republicans who made a pretense of respecting Trump for the last four years now face the opposite problem. If they stick with Trump, voters will turn on them come November.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The real pandemic plaguing Trump is a dangerous outbreak of hypocrisy: conservative columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot is concerned about an outbreak in the White House of hypocrisy that is reaching pandemic proportions.

Writing Thursday, Boot explained that on Monday, Trump celebrated his economy, saying that he "built the greatest economy in the history of the world...I built it." Given his other statements, Boot noted hardly anyone even noticed it.

He recalled a "milder comment" from President Barack Obama in 2012: “If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.” Obama meant that there was always a great teacher, tax incentives, publicly funded roads and bridges and other Americans who helped make a community that could support a business.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image