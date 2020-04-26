Quantcast
Trump goes off on Fox News after network airs attack ad against him

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump went off on Fox News in a Twitterstorm Sunday, claiming that they’re being fed talking points from the Democratic party.

Fox is generally criticized for being so cozy with the Trump campaign and administration. He went on to mock the network for not being included in the Democratic Party debates during the primary, but then called it “low ratings.”

The president then rattled off another tweet of nonsensical insults.

Trump is likely angry about the Republicans for the Rule of Law, a political organization running ads showing Trump’s suggestion that doctors find a way that people can inject disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.

