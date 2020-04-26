Trump goes off on Fox News after network airs attack ad against him

President Donald Trump went off on Fox News in a Twitterstorm Sunday, claiming that they’re being fed talking points from the Democratic party.

Fox is generally criticized for being so cozy with the Trump campaign and administration. He went on to mock the network for not being included in the Democratic Party debates during the primary, but then called it “low ratings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president then rattled off another tweet of nonsensical insults.

….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is likely angry about the Republicans for the Rule of Law, a political organization running ads showing Trump’s suggestion that doctors find a way that people can inject disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.

This video from Republicans for the Rule of Law has clocked more than a million views since we released it less than 24 hours ago. I'm re-posting it here in case you missed it, or if you might want to retweet or forward it. Or just to watch again and be, again, horrified by it. pic.twitter.com/DTLqxQbHjB — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 25, 2020