Trump goes on confused rant when asked why he opposes funding for the Postal Service in coronavirus stimulus

Published

1 min ago

on

At the White House coronavirus task force press conference briefing on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked why he didn’t support the Democratic proposal to send stimulus money to the Postal Service.

Trump’s response was to say that the Postal Service has been “losing billions of dollars a year for many, many years” and scorned the idea that suddenly “I’m now the demise of the Postal Service.” He then claimed the real problem with the Postal Service is that they get ripped off by tech companies like Amazon — something his own advisers have repeatedly told him is not true.

The Postal Service’s importance in delivering goods to people while they are in quarantine — and its potential importance in conducting elections predominantly by mail — has been a key point of stimulus negotiations.

