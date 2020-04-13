Quantcast
Trump has been ‘fretting about Fauci for a while’: White House source

1 min ago

President Donald Trump has been troubled by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, “for a while,” according to a White House source.

The source told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Trump has been “fretting about Fauci.”

On Sunday, the president retweeted a #FireFauci hashtag. The move came after Fauci told CNN that lives could have been saved if the federal government had acted more quickly to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is what it is,” Fauci explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper.


Paul Krugman unravels Trump’s ‘desperate’ obsession with raising gas prices during a recession

3 mins ago

April 13, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday bragged about a new deal among OPEC nations to slash production of oil, which would have the effect of raising gas prices in the midst of a severe economic recession.

"Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported," the president wrote on Twitter. "If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated. Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia."

Trump says he can force states to reopen even if their governors say it’s too dangerous

11 mins ago

April 13, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday declared that he could force states across the country to reopen their economies, even if those states' governors believe that doing so would be dangerous.

"For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government," the president wrote on Twitter. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!"

NASCAR driver caught on video using using N-word during virtual race

17 mins ago

April 13, 2020

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was caught on video using a racial slur during a virtual race.

The incident occurred while Larson was participating in an iRacing event Sunday night, according to Sports Illustrated. NASCAR is using virtual races to fill time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can’t hear me?” Larson, who is half Japanese, asked a fellow driver before uttering the N-word.

It was not immediately clear if he would be dropped by his sponsors, which include Ganassi, McDonalds and Credit One Bank.

