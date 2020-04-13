Trump has been ‘fretting about Fauci for a while’: White House source

President Donald Trump has been troubled by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, “for a while,” according to a White House source.

The source told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Trump has been “fretting about Fauci.”

On Sunday, the president retweeted a #FireFauci hashtag. The move came after Fauci told CNN that lives could have been saved if the federal government had acted more quickly to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is what it is,” Fauci explained to CNN’s Jake Tapper.