Trump has proven he ‘can’t be useful’ during pandemic — and is now ‘irrelevant’: national security expert
A national security expert told CNN on Monday that President Donald Trump has given Americans no choice but to disregard everything he says about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that Trump’s musings about the benefits of injecting people with disinfectant to treat COVID-19 appear to have been the last straw for even many Republicans who are now pushing to have him stop giving regular briefings about the pandemic.
“I’ve often said from the beginning, if the president can’t be useful, make him irrelevant,” she said. “It sounds like he’s going to get out of the lane that matters the most, which is the protection of lives and the protection of our first responders, and maybe turn into a lane which also matters, which is economics.”
While Kayyem didn’t exactly endorse whatever solutions Trump would propose to revive the economy, she said that having him focus on economics is “not going to kill people directly right now.”
“If people, like governors, begin to isolate the president and his bad information, we will be in a better place,” she concluded.
Watch the video below.
Trump has proven he 'can't be useful' during pandemic — and is now 'irrelevant': national security expert from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
Breaking Banner
Here’s the letter you paid for Trump to send to everyone getting a stimulus check
CNN news obtained a copy of the letter President Donald Trump is sending along with coronavirus stimulus checks appearing to take credit for the fact that Americans are getting money in the mail.
"We are fully committed to ensuring that you and your family have the support you need to get through this time," the letter says. It then gives the amount that the person is getting and how. There's a Spanish version on the backside of the letter.
Trump claimed that the CARES Act mandates he send out the letter.
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Tapper drops the hammer on the GOP leadership for standing by while Trump becomes increasingly dangerous
In his closing comments on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, host Jake Tapper took Republicans -- and the GOP leadership in particular -- to task for standing idly by while Donald Trump bungles the coronavirus crisis, including suggesting "dangerous" solutions to treating victims of the virus.
Using the president's comment about the possibility of treating patients with common household disinfectants as a jumping-off point, Tapper called out the Republican leadership.
"We're running out of words to describe this era," Tapper lectured. "Republicans in Congress and in the Trump administration know that not only is the president failing to rise to this moment to, for example, get the nation on a path to widespread testing, the president is now making open ponderings about treatments that experts worry could actually harm people."
CNN
‘Doesn’t that bother you?’ Jake Tapper grills Dr. Birx for ‘generous approach’ to Trump’s bleach injection idea
White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday downplayed President Donald Trump's suggestion that sunlight or disinfectant could be injected into people who have the COVID-19 virus.
During an interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked about the dangerous remarks that the president made at a press briefing on Thursday.
"What should the American people know about disinfectants and the human body?" Tapper said.
"Well, first," Birx began. "That was a dialog he was having between the DHS scientists and himself for information he had received and he was discussing. When he turned to me, I made it clear and he understood it was not as a treatment."