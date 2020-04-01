Trump hints he may have to bail out ‘our great oil companies’ at coronavirus presser
On Wednesday, at the daily press conference on coronavirus, President Donald Trump suggested that he might be left with no choice but to offer assistance to oil companies.
“Now, gasoline’s going to be 99 cents a gallon or less, you know that. That’s already popping up. 99 cents,” said Trump. “So that’s look giving a massive tax cut to people of our country.”
“I’m going to meet with the oil companies on Friday,” continued Trump. “I’m going to meet with independent oil producers also on Friday or Saturday, maybe Sunday. But we’re having a lot of meetings on it. I think I know what to do to solve it. But if they’re unable to solve it, then I think I know what to do to solve it. But it’s tough. I think I know what to do to solve it. We don’t want to lose our great oil companies. We’re the number one producer of oil in the world. I do believe there’s a way that can be solved or pretty well solved, and I’d rather not do that.”


