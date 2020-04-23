Trump ignores question on letting states go bankrupt: ‘I don’t want to talk about it right now’

At Thursday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about whether he had looked into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that Democratic states with coronavirus-related economic damage should be allowed to go bankrupt rather than receive federal bailouts.

Trump replied that he has been looking into it, but he added, “I don’t want to talk about it right now.” He added that there were other things he wanted to discuss that he considered more important to people.

McConnell’s remarks, first made on conservative talk radio, have triggered outrage, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) specifically pointing out that his own state gives far more money back to the federal government than Kentucky’s does.