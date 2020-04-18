Quantcast
Trump interrupts Dr Birx to question whether his administration is giving out accurate information

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump interrupted a presentation by Dr. Deborah Birx during Saturday’s briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force.

“Excuse me,” Trump said as he interrupted her presentation.

“Does anybody really believe this number?” Trump asked, about the information his own administration was giving the American people.

