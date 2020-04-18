Trump interrupts Dr Birx to question whether his administration is giving out accurate information
President Donald Trump interrupted a presentation by Dr. Deborah Birx during Saturday’s briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force.
“Excuse me,” Trump said as he interrupted her presentation.
“Does anybody really believe this number?” Trump asked, about the information his own administration was giving the American people.
The President injects his commentary again into the death rate slides to dispute the numbers from Iran and China pic.twitter.com/6F9Vp7Gmd7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 18, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: