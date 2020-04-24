Quantcast
‘Trump is a laughing stock’ trends nationwide while the president cuts short coronavirus briefing

1 min ago

Commentary

After widespread criticism of his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings, President Donald Trump did not take questions and cut the press conference short after only 20 minutes.

People were surprised by the short briefing, as previous press conference have lasted well beyond an hour.

The hashtag #TrumpIsALaughingStock trended on Twitter, here’s some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
