Trump ‘is a little bit tiger and a little bit Tiger King’: Steve Schmidt reveals why the president never hears the truth
Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt explained why President Donald Trump’s aides are afraid to give him bad news during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC.
Schmidt explained the fear Trump staffers have when delivering bad news after new reports described Trump shouting at his campaign manager because polls show him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Schmidt described Trump as “a little bit tiger and a little bit Tiger King” — referring to the true crime documentary miniseries streaming on Netflix.
2020 Election
GOP senators fear voters aren’t giving them enough credit for ‘incredibly popular’ COVID-19 response
Republican senators are privately concerned that voters aren't giving them credit for coronavirus relief efforts.
A top GOP Senate campaign official griped during a private conference call Wednesday that senators facing re-election had a "problem" if voters did not credit them with passing an "incredibly popular" aid package, reported the Washington Post.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘increasingly unnerved’ because his own campaign knows he’s losing to Joe Biden: CNN reporter
President Donald Trump has been flying off the handle recently because officials from his own campaign have warned him that he's currently losing the 2020 presidential election.
CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond told host John Berman on Thursday that Trump is raging against his own officials after they showed him dire polling data from swing states in the last week.
"President Trump is growing increasingly unnerved about his prospect for re-election, particularly in the last week as he's gotten updates from campaign and RNC officials showing he's losing in key battleground states to the former vice president, Joe Biden," Diamond explained.
2020 Election
‘Georgia is in play’: Republican senator terrified his party is on track to lose key state
On Wednesday, CNN reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) told GOP activists with "Women For Trump" in a conference call that he was worried his state is competitive, and his party is blowing it.
"Here's the reality: The state of Georgia is in play," he said. "The Democrats have made it that way."
"We have had our wake-up call in Georgia," Perdue said, adding that he needs to win "twice the number of votes" as in 2014 because the electorate has so many new Democrats. "The demographic moves against us. But we can still win this if we get out and make sure that all of our voters vote. That's what this comes down to."