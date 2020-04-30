Trump ‘is a little bit tiger and a little bit Tiger King’: Steve Schmidt reveals why the president never hears the truth

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt explained why President Donald Trump’s aides are afraid to give him bad news during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC.

Schmidt explained the fear Trump staffers have when delivering bad news after new reports described Trump shouting at his campaign manager because polls show him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Schmidt described Trump as “a little bit tiger and a little bit Tiger King” — referring to the true crime documentary miniseries streaming on Netflix.

