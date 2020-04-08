Trump is an ‘unsteady captain of the ship’ who ‘lacks the moral capacity to lead’: Ex-Republican
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt laid into President Donald Trump for his leadership failures.
“What do you think of the fact that he has yet to show any capacity to grieve?” said host Nicolle Wallace. “I mean, we have lost thousands of American lives that would not have otherwise been lost but for this pandemic.”
“Oh, his failure of leadership is nearly total in this,” said Schmidt. “First, it’s the obligation of a leader to be able to present facts to the people that he or she leads, to give a cold, clear analysis of the facts of the situation. When the British were forced to retreat from Dunkirk, Winston Churchill, in his famous speech where he said, ‘We’ll fight on the beaches, we’ll fight on the fields, we’ll never surrender’ — he didn’t go and say that the British had had a great victory. He leveled with the people. Trump, with his denial of this, is responsible, in the end, for worsening the problem and causing a lot of suffering.”
“Two, he is dishonest,” continued Schmidt. “His briefings are profoundly confusing. They’re disorienting. They fuel panic. They fuel anxiety. He’s uncertain. He’s unsteady. He’s an unsteady captain of the ship. He’s unable to control his emotions. We’ve seen him lashing out in anger. We’ve seen him finger-pointing. We’ve seen him blame-gaming. We’ve seen him exhibiting all of the qualities that you don’t want to see in a leader in a crisis.”
“Lastly, he lacks the moral capacity to lead,” said Schmidt. “He lacks the ability to reckon with the American people and ask them to do something. He abandoned any pretense a long time ago about trying to be the leader of all of the nation. He is a factional leader who’s been at war, stoking a cold civil war by one faction of the country against the other for more than three years. And you see all of his incapacities for leadership, which include the ability to show empathy, to show love, and to put his self-interests behind the national interests.”
“We’ve seen that time and time again,” Schmidt added. “It is who he is. He is a person just profoundly deficient in the qualities of temperament, leadership, for the capacities that you need to have in a leader for this moment.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘America First’ response to coronavirus fails in a global pandemic: Conservative columnist
Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot couldn't help but note that in all of the disaster movies or alien invasion flicks everyone bands together as a global society fighting a foe. But in President Donald Trump's world of America First policies, Boot wondered how Trump would respond to the Alien invasion.
"What if instead, we all burrow into our bunkers in the hope that the flying saucers will zap our neighbors instead of us?" he asked, taking the metaphor to the "America First" solution. "That is our choice as we confront a nonhuman enemy that is not alien to Earth but certainly alien to our experience. The coronavirus pandemic can either bring us together or drive us apart. So far it’s doing the latter, largely because of a lack of American leadership."
COVID-19
‘Seder in place’: New York Jews observe Passover amid pandemic
Matzah, wine and bitter herbs still flew off the shelves but hours before Passover the normally bustling streets of Brooklyn's Hasidic neighborhoods stood eerily quiet -- save for a somber funeral procession and the persistent wail of sirens.
With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging New York -- more than 6,200 people have died in the state -- Jewish residents are preparing to "seder-in-place" when the eight-day holiday that recounts the Hebrew exodus from Egypt kicks off Wednesday evening.
The scent of the traditional burning of chametz -- leavened products forbidden during the observant period -- wafted through the Hasidic zone of Crown Heights in the morning, ahead of the day's candle lighting just before sundown to commence Passover.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s coronavirus failures are way too big for him to ignore in his campaign: MSNBC’s John Heilemann
President Donald Trump is still clinging to his bully pulpit, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said on Wednesday, noting that he's in a battle to refocus blame for his own mistakes responding to the coronavirus.
But news commentator John Heilemann predicted it wouldn't work, certainly not as more and more people die.
"It's an unusual circumstance -- an unprecedented circumstance and it does give Donald Trump a certain kind of advantage in the sense that he's central to this story," said Heilemann. "You could argue that he's saying things and doing things that will seal his defeat in November or he's saying things or seeing things that will seal his election."