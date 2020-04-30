Quantcast
Trump is confused when Fox reporter tells him his own national security officials’ update on coronavirus

Published

24 mins ago

on

On Thursday, Fox News reporter John Roberts asked President Donald Trump at his coronavirus press briefing about the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that the coronavirus did not come from a laboratory.

The president appeared confused by the question, asking, “Who said that?” as Roberts repeatedly tried to explain that it was his own national security officials who said it was a naturally-occurring virus.

A few moments after this, Trump tried to change the subject by complaining about the World Health Organizations’ response to the virus. When pressed once again on whether he still believes the virus originated in a Chinese lab, Trump said, “We’re going to find out … we’re working on that very strongly. China might even tell us.”


President Trump is an enthusiastic assassin-in-chief

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

“Be assured of one thing: whichever candidate you choose at the polls in November, you aren’t just electing a president of the United States; you are also electing an assassin-in-chief.” So I wrote back in June 2012, with a presidential election approaching.

I was referring then to the war on terror’s CIA and military drone assassination programs, which first revved up in parts of the Greater Middle East in the years of George W. Bush’s presidency and only spread thereafter. In the process, such “targeted killings” became, as I wrote at the time, “thoroughly institutionalized, normalized, and bureaucratized around the figure of the president.” In Barack Obama’s years in the Oval Office, they were ramped up further as he joined White House “Terror Tuesday” meetings to choose individual targets for those attacks. They often enough turned out to involve “collateral damage”; that is, the deaths of innocent civilians, including children. In other words, “commander-in-chief” had, by then, gained a deadly new meaning, as the president personally took on the role of a global assassin.

Trump ponders if it would be ‘politically correct’ for him to follow CDC guidelines: ‘Should I speak in a mask?’

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

At Thursday's press conference on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked whether he would wear a mask on an upcoming presidential trip to Arizona.

The president's response was that he would "have no problem" wearing a mask, but "I'll have to see the climate" and he wasn't sure about whether he would wear it during a planned speech at the event.

"I'll be giving a speech," he said. "Should I speak in a mask? Is that politically correct?"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that anyone in a public place should wear a mask, because many people who exhibit no symptoms can transmit the virus without their knowledge.

