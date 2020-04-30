Trump is confused when Fox reporter tells him his own national security officials’ update on coronavirus

On Thursday, Fox News reporter John Roberts asked President Donald Trump at his coronavirus press briefing about the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that the coronavirus did not come from a laboratory.

The president appeared confused by the question, asking, “Who said that?” as Roberts repeatedly tried to explain that it was his own national security officials who said it was a naturally-occurring virus.

Oh my God, Trump is completely unaware that his own ODNI said that the virus was natural. John Roberts asked him about it and Trump asked: “Who said that.“ Roberts told him, and Trump said “who is that?“ Holy crap. Even Roberts was flummoxed. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 30, 2020

A few moments after this, Trump tried to change the subject by complaining about the World Health Organizations’ response to the virus. When pressed once again on whether he still believes the virus originated in a Chinese lab, Trump said, “We’re going to find out … we’re working on that very strongly. China might even tell us.”