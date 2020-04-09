Trump ‘is going stir crazy because he can’t leave the White House — he needs the spotlight’: ABC’s Jon Karl

ABC News’ White House reporter Jonathan Karl appeared on MSNBC Thursday to reveal some of the tales from his new book about reporting on the Trump administration. Amid the conversation, however, he noted that Trump is desperate to get out and get back to his campaign rallies.

“He is going a little bit stir-crazy because he cannot leave the White House,” Karl explained. “This is a guy who, even before he was sworn in, after the election but before he was sworn in, was already out there doing a political rally. He feeds — he needs that energy, he needs the spotlight, he needs to go out and do this. So, this is an outlet that has replaced the rally.”

He also recalled a moment he had with Trump backstage at a rally during the mid-terms. In 2016, Karl recalled Trump had promised: “I will always tell you the truth.” When Karl asked Trump about it, the president said he tries to tell the truth “when I can.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said that she has speculated that Trump thrives and survives by his lies.

Karl then recalled a moment from 2015 when he was set to interview Trump for an extensive piece on ABC News. Trump became so enraged after just three minutes that he stormed out of the interview. Backstage at the rally, Trump screamed so forcefully at Karl, calling him a “bleeping nasty guy” and was “over the top.

“He went out and he gave the speech and then he came back to finish the interview,” Karl continued. “And, Nicolle, he acted like nothing had happened. I was still shaking from this experience. I continued on the interview because I felt like it was my job to do the interview and I do believe that intently, it’s not me and him. We don’t want to become the story. If I become the story I have failed. So, I was really worried about this. You know, the interview had just started, he walked out, about three minutes into this interview that was supposed to be a long interview and he screams at me and then comes back like nothing had happened. And at the end of that interview, he says to me, ‘Do you want to get a picture taken with me?'”

Just in the last week, Karl noted that Trump has attacked him by saying, “Don’t be a cutie pie,” called him a “wise guy,” a “third-rate reporter,” and then wagged his finger at Karl saying “you’ll never make it.”

Watch the segment below: