‘Trump is killing us’: New protest urges Americans to be ‘outraged’ over coronavirus blunders
Americans are urged to be organize against President Donald Trump in a new protest display projected onto a building in Washington, DC.
A video posted on Twitter shows the message “we are obligated to be outraged” projected onto one side of the building.
A different side featured multiple messages projected upon the brick.
“Trump is killing us … time to organize … change the system … never forgot,” the messages read.
Watch:
WE ARE OBLIGED TO BE OUTRAGED projection in Washington DC 4-14-2020 pic.twitter.com/g97BL93Tr6
— robin bell (@bellvisuals) April 15, 2020
2020 Election
Conservative commentators pour salt on the wounds of the GOP’s ‘historically humiliating’ Wisconsin defeat
Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” isn’t the only Never Trump conservative who has been pouring salt on the GOP’s wounds over Wisconsin’s April 7 election: Charlie Sykes, co-founder of The Bulwark, is doing so as well this week — and, like Scarborough, is arguing that Republicans subjected themselves to a public relations fiasco over a right-wing candidate who didn’t even win: incumbent Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.
2020 Election
Yamiche Alcindor reveals why Donald Trump has been ‘visibly angry the last two days’
PBS News Hour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor has received widespread praise for her questioning of President Donald Trump during his nearly daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.
During his Tuesday briefing, Trump demanded "accountability" from the World Health Organization, while denying any responsibility for America having more COVID-19 fatalities than any other country in the world. During the briefing, Trump said the would defund the World Health Organization during the pandemic.
2020 Election
WATCH: Wisconsin judge celebrated with car parade after upset victory of conservative Supreme Court justice
On Monday, Wisconsin released the results of the election held last week.
In addition to the Democratic 2020 primary, the biggest race on the ballot was for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In the contest, progressive Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky won a decisive victory over conservative state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI).
On Tuesday, a quiet residential street in Wisconsin was the scene of a noisy celebration as cars drove by Karofsky's house in celebration.
With social distancing, caravans of cars have become a way for groups of people to act collectively without close contact.