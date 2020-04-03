Trump is regretting he ‘squandered’ his credibility by repeatedly lying to the American people: Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace blasted the Trump administration for having “squandered” his credibility and is now in public health and economic crises.

“It was always going to come to this — the federal government that Donald Trump leads was going to miss the credibility and clarity it squandered,” Wallace reported.

“Donald Trump — who’s has clocked more than 16,000 lies as president and who refuses to acknowledge saying things that are literally documented on tape when those statements no longer to serve his political or PR goals — is now struggling to convince Americans to do the very things he needs them to do: follow the advice of his top docs and stay home to avoid a more catastrophic outcome in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” she explained.

Prior to her career in journalism, Wallace was a top Republican strategist and served as communications director in the George W. Bush administration.

“Now, at a moment where our lives literally depend on it, the White House’s top doctors bemoan the fact that some people just aren’t getting it,” she continued. “In last night’s briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx warning that the data shows the amount of social distancing happening in this country today is still not enough to flatten the curve,” she noted, playing a clip of the briefing.

“More than a quarter of a million cases, more than 6700 deaths,” Wallace noted. “New York’s share of those numbers is staggering: more than 100,000 cases and 3,000 deaths in New York state after its deadliest day by far, 562 deaths just in the last 24-hours, the largest single-day increase yet.”

Watch: