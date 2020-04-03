Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is regretting he ‘squandered’ his credibility by repeatedly lying to the American people: Nicolle Wallace

Published

2 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace blasted the Trump administration for having “squandered” his credibility and is now in public health and economic crises.

“It was always going to come to this — the federal government that Donald Trump leads was going to miss the credibility and clarity it squandered,” Wallace reported.

“Donald Trump — who’s has clocked more than 16,000 lies as president and who refuses to acknowledge saying things that are literally documented on tape when those statements no longer to serve his political or PR goals — is now struggling to convince Americans to do the very things he needs them to do: follow the advice of his top docs and stay home to avoid a more catastrophic outcome in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to her career in journalism, Wallace was a top Republican strategist and served as communications director in the George W. Bush administration.

“Now, at a moment where our lives literally depend on it, the White House’s top doctors bemoan the fact that some people just aren’t getting it,” she continued. “In last night’s briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx warning that the data shows the amount of social distancing happening in this country today is still not enough to flatten the curve,” she noted, playing a clip of the briefing.

“More than a quarter of a million cases, more than 6700 deaths,” Wallace noted. “New York’s share of those numbers is staggering: more than 100,000 cases and 3,000 deaths in New York state after its deadliest day by far, 562 deaths just in the last 24-hours, the largest single-day increase yet.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is regretting he ‘squandered’ his credibility by repeatedly lying to the American people: Nicolle Wallace

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace blasted the Trump administration for having "squandered" his credibility and is now in public health and economic crises.

"It was always going to come to this -- the federal government that Donald Trump leads was going to miss the credibility and clarity it squandered," Wallace reported.

"Donald Trump -- who's has clocked more than 16,000 lies as president and who refuses to acknowledge saying things that are literally documented on tape when those statements no longer to serve his political or PR goals -- is now struggling to convince Americans to do the very things he needs them to do: follow the advice of his top docs and stay home to avoid a more catastrophic outcome in the face of the coronavirus pandemic," she explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin governor tries to force GOP to delay election as pandemic rages

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) is calling an emergency special session of the Wisconsin General Assembly, where he will pressure GOP officials to delay the state's election date to May 26, switch to all-mail voting, and send ballots to every registered voter who has not requested one.

This effort, intended to protect voters from coronavirus, comes after a federal judge in Wisconsin denied the request of voting rights activists to push back the date of the primary — but extended the request deadline for absentee ballots, loosened requirements to obtain one, and ordered the state to accept ballots postmarked before Election Day.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how GOP attacks on Obama left the national emergency medical stockpile unprepared for coronavirus

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Dire shortages of vital medical equipment in the Strategic National Stockpile that are now hampering the coronavirus response trace back to the budget wars of the Obama years, when congressional Republicans elected on the Tea Party wave forced the White House to accept sweeping cuts to federal spending.

Among the victims of those partisan fights was the effort to keep adequate supplies of masks, ventilators, pharmaceuticals and other medical equipment on hand to respond to a public health crisis. Lawmakers in both parties raised the specter of shortchanging future disaster response even as they voted to approve the cuts.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image