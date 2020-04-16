Trump is signaling GOP governors to ‘get going’ with ending lockdowns — even though they aren’t ready: Jim Acosta
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down Trump’s latest comments on states ending coronavirus lockdowns — and what it signifies.
“He was talking about states that could get back to normal tomorrow and open up tomorrow,” said Acosta. “That is just going to be unrealistic for most states around the country. I think one question that has to be asked is, you know, is he sending signals to these Republican governors who were taking cues from him to begin with? Essentially, while we’ve been saying for the better part of this afternoon is that the president is giving this back to the governors after claiming total authority earlier this week, he is sending strong cues to governors in his party to get going.”
“I do think that there’s some significant questions that need to be asked,” continued Acosta. “When the president says we have tremendous testing capacity in this country, that is false. That is not the case. The president was on a conference call with governors and other lawmakers earlier today, telling him there’s not enough testing to get most states back to normal, most workplaces back to normal. And so there is a problem here where the president is just not dealing with the reality of the situation.”
“You have states eager and raring to go to get opened up again,” Acosta added. “They may not be ready. They’re taking cues from the president. When he talks, Republican governors and Republican lawmakers listen. The question will become, will they open up too quickly and have problems because of that?”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump’s failures ‘massively exacerbated’ the crisis — no matter how much he tries to blame China: Ex-national security official
On CNN Thursday, former national security official Jamie Metzl said that he welcomes the government investigation into whether the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory — but emphasized that whatever failures occurred in China, President Donald Trump's inaction made it worse.
"We have to get to the bottom of this," said Metzl. "I'm not one to associate myself with President Trump or Secretary Pompeo or any of these guys, and I'm against anything that could be construed as nonconstructive or racist or intolerant. But we need to know what happened, not as an act of finger-pointing, but there could be other worse antigens out there."
CNN
It’s ‘clear on the law’ that Trump is wrong about his power over the states: Andrew Cuomo
On Wednesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo sat down with his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew for yet another interview. The two engaged in their usual affectionate brotherly banter, mocking each other with inside family jokes, and on a more somber level, Chris revealed his wife may have become infected with COVID-19.
One of the key moments, however, was when the subject turned to President Donald Trump's proclamation that he has absolute authority over governors' decisions to re-open their states — a matter Andrew has clashed with Trump over.
"All right ... who has the power to re-open New York state?" said Chris. "The president said, me. You said, nah, nah, nah, you're not the king, you're president. He said, okay, okay, but I gave Cuomo and the other governors the power. You said, not really. Today he said, yeah, really, because I have all the power. Where are we?"
CNN
Michigan governor: People were ‘absolutely’ endangered by anti-lockdown protests
On Wednesday, right-wing protesters descended on Lansing, Michigan to protest the strict lockdown order imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to contain the spread of coronavirus.
On CNN, Whitmer warned that the protests only put Michiganders at greater risk to their health and safety.
"We have video today, Governor Whitmer, from outside the steps, people talking," said host Erin Burnett. "I want to make it clear, most people were in their cars, but a lot of people standing around, some not wearing masks. Our reporter was there and said a lot of people were not social distancing. Dozens upon dozens, as he was there. Do you think that the protest put people at risk today?"