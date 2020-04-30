Trump is ‘trying to rerun the 2016 campaign’ — despite coronavirus changing everything: columnist

While it’s still impossible to tell who will win the 2020 election, one thing is certain according to The Atlantic’s David A. Graham: Donald Trump is currently losing.

“There’s ample polling to back that up,” Graham writes. “RealClearPolitics’s average has the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, up 6.3 percent on Trump. Polling averages in each of the potentially decisive states show Biden up, too, save North Carolina—and even there, the most recent polls show Biden ahead by 5 percent. A survey of Texans released yesterday even has Biden up by a point in the Lone Star State.”

While Trump may outwardly deny that encroaching reality, the turmoil within his reelection campaign is telling.

“The president is still fighting the last war, trying to rerun the 2016 campaign in a new environment,” Graham continues. “Trump clearly has never really moved on from the previous race, tweeting about it as recently as this morning. No campaign rally is complete without a lengthy soliloquy on the 2016 race, and Trump never stopped holding campaign rallies, even in the first months of his term in office.”

