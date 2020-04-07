Trump is using coronavirus as cover ‘to dismantle the rule of law and the Constitution’: Ex-FBI agent
On MSNBC Tuesday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi laid into President Donald Trump for his recent moves to oust inspectors general who stand to subject him to serious oversight.
“Here we have a president who’s exploiting a national crisis to move forward his own agenda, his own revenge, his own profit,” said Figliuzzi to anchor Nicolle Wallace. “It’s the very concept of what an inspector general stands for, Nicolle, that is opposed to everything that this president stands for. IGs stand for unvarnished truth, reporting the facts, crunching the numbers, the rule of law and compliance. That’s what they do for a living, and it just rubs Trump the wrong way that someone is going to get the truth out.”
“The next person on the chopping block is likely to be that HHS inspector general, Christi Grimm, who’s reporting that over 300 interviews with hospital administrators have resulted in her finding that the supplies still are inadequate,” continued Figliuzzi. “He doesn’t want to hear the truth. And we’re finding that not only do we not have to fight this virus to save this lives, but we have to fight it because we’ve got to save this democracy. This president is exploiting a virus to dismantle the rule of law and the Constitution.”
Trump admits he ‘didn’t see’ Navarro’s White House memo warning him millions could die
At Tuesday's press briefing for the White House's coronavirus task force, President Donald Trump was asked about adviser Peter Navarro's memo issued to him warning that millions of people's lives would be at risk.
His response was that he doesn't believe millions of people will die — but that "I didn't see" the memo in question. He proceeded to praise Navarro and his memo even after admitting he wasn't familiar with what the reporters were talking about.
Trump announces he will deploy hundreds of scarce ventilators — to the United Kingdom
At Tuesday's coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump opened by discussing the allocation of ventilators, which are critical to taking care of patients with breathing problems. He suggested that he will start deploying ventilators overseas, to the United Kingdom.
"We're gonna work it out for them," he said, suggesting that he will send over 200 ventilators.
Trump's commitment comes as several states continue to face the risk of shortages and are begging for more equipment from the federal stockpile.
Decades of heavy air pollution could make some areas more likely to see high coronavirus death toll
"We need to focus on fighting this pandemic now. When we get to the other side, we need to have a real and honest conversation about the failure to tackle harmful air pollution."
Decades of rising air pollution in many parts of the U.S. may make the coronavirus pandemic even more dangerous for people living in the country's most heavily polluted areas, according to a new study released by Harvard University on Tuesday.