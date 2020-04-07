Trump is using coronavirus as cover ‘to dismantle the rule of law and the Constitution’: Ex-FBI agent

On MSNBC Tuesday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi laid into President Donald Trump for his recent moves to oust inspectors general who stand to subject him to serious oversight.

“Here we have a president who’s exploiting a national crisis to move forward his own agenda, his own revenge, his own profit,” said Figliuzzi to anchor Nicolle Wallace. “It’s the very concept of what an inspector general stands for, Nicolle, that is opposed to everything that this president stands for. IGs stand for unvarnished truth, reporting the facts, crunching the numbers, the rule of law and compliance. That’s what they do for a living, and it just rubs Trump the wrong way that someone is going to get the truth out.”

“The next person on the chopping block is likely to be that HHS inspector general, Christi Grimm, who’s reporting that over 300 interviews with hospital administrators have resulted in her finding that the supplies still are inadequate,” continued Figliuzzi. “He doesn’t want to hear the truth. And we’re finding that not only do we not have to fight this virus to save this lives, but we have to fight it because we’ve got to save this democracy. This president is exploiting a virus to dismantle the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Watch below: