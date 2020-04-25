Trump is waging an expanding war against the WHO as he seeks a coronavirus scapegoat: report

The leader of the free world is aggressively attacking the World Health Organization during a pandemic as President Donald Trump looks to find a scapegoat for America leading the globe in COVID-19 fatalities, according to a shocking new report.

“President Trump and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the World Health Organization on several new fronts as they seek to shift blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions,” The Washington Post reported Saturday. “Last week, the president announced a 60-day hold on U.S. money to the WHO, but other steps by his top officials go beyond a temporary funding freeze, raising concerns about the permanent weakening of the organization amid a rapidly spreading crisis.”

The newspaper document multiple instances in the pattern.

“At the State Department, officials are stripping references to the WHO from coronavirus fact sheets, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has instructed his employees to ‘cut out the middle man’ when it comes to public health initiatives the United States previously supported through the WHO,” The Post reported. “At the United Nations Security Council, the Trump administration has delayed a resolution responding to the health crisis, which the French have been trying to advance for weeks, because it disagrees with draft language that expresses support for the WHO, European officials said.”

“U.S. opposition to the WHO also prevented health ministers at a virtual G-20 meeting from issuing a joint statement on the pandemic earlier this month,” the newspaper added.

Read the full report.