Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is waging an expanding war against the WHO as he seeks a coronavirus scapegoat: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The leader of the free world is aggressively attacking the World Health Organization during a pandemic as President Donald Trump looks to find a scapegoat for America leading the globe in COVID-19 fatalities, according to a shocking new report.

“President Trump and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the World Health Organization on several new fronts as they seek to shift blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions,” The Washington Post reported Saturday. “Last week, the president announced a 60-day hold on U.S. money to the WHO, but other steps by his top officials go beyond a temporary funding freeze, raising concerns about the permanent weakening of the organization amid a rapidly spreading crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper document multiple instances in the pattern.

“At the State Department, officials are stripping references to the WHO from coronavirus fact sheets, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has instructed his employees to ‘cut out the middle man’ when it comes to public health initiatives the United States previously supported through the WHO,” The Post reported. “At the United Nations Security Council, the Trump administration has delayed a resolution responding to the health crisis, which the French have been trying to advance for weeks, because it disagrees with draft language that expresses support for the WHO, European officials said.”

“U.S. opposition to the WHO also prevented health ministers at a virtual G-20 meeting from issuing a joint statement on the pandemic earlier this month,” the newspaper added.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped in the NYT as a ‘tone-deaf showman’ whose stage is a ‘mountain of corpses’

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continues to receive harsh criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic as America continues to lead the world in coronavirus fatalities.

Columnist Frank Bruni argued that the reality of Trump's failures will plague is 2020 election campaign in a New York Times column.

"While Trump may indeed be careening toward four more years, it’s at least as possible that he’s self-destructing before our eyes," Bruni wrote. "He can read the polls as well as the rest of us can, and they show that while he stands there nightly in the White House briefing room and blows kisses at himself, Americans aren’t blowing kisses back."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio swing voters sour on Trump’s ‘lackadaisical’ pandemic response: ‘He feels like lives are expendable’

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

On Saturday, Axios reported the results of a focus group of swing voters in Canton, Ohio — and found discontent with how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

All ten voters in the survey had flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016.

"There's little appetite for partisan politics among these voters when it comes to a crisis with life-and-death consequences," reported Alexi McCammond. "They want a leader who will work with health and science experts, find solutions, and activate in a way that won't polarize the country."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News anchor tried to grill Katie Porter — and ended up getting schooled on the reality of a global pandemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is in her first term in Congress, but has already earned a reputation as a fierce questioner.

During a Fox News appearance on Saturday, Porter showed that she can answer questions as well as she can ask them.

Fox News personality Leland Vittert attempted to grill Porter about China to distract from the failures in America to respond to the coronavirus cases, resulting in the highest reported death toll in the world.

"So you trust the WHO as an independent and legitimate service to do this investigation?" Vittert asked.

"The WHO is the entity that helps coordinate world health -- hence its name, World Health Organization," Porter explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image