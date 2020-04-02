Trump isn’t getting enough credit for being ‘courageous’ in his coronavirus response: Ben Carson

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Thursday night, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson complained that President Donald Trump is not getting enough credit for how “courageous” he was in his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Absolutely, they’re not getting the credit for it,” said Carson. “And for that sake, you know, neither is the president getting the credit for being incredibly courageous. You know, imposing the travel ban so early on. Now you have people saying, oh, you were too late. The same people who were telling people to go out and have fun and to mix.”

The GOP has frequently claimed — incorrectly — that Democrats didn’t warn the public about coronavirus any sooner than Trump did, and the president has also falsely said that former Vice President Joe Biden called his travel restrictions for Chinese nationals “xenophobic.”

