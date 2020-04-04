Trump jokes about being ‘involved in’ models during coronavirus briefing
President Donald Trump joked about being “involved in” models during a coronavirus briefing at the White House. The quip came while the president was fielding questions about the trajectory of the pandemic.“The models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die and you know what I want to do? I want to come way under the model,” he said. “The professionals did the models and I was never involved in a model. At least this kind of a model.”Vice President Mike Pence, standing stoically behind the president, did not laugh.Nearly 276,000 Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, ac…
New York hospital ship USNS Comfort tries to stay in virus-free ‘bubble’
A military hospital ship which arrived in New York City on Monday is fighting to stay in a coronavirus-free "bubble" so as not to risk bringing the disease on board, its medical officer said.
The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort, previously deployed to conflict and natural disaster zones, was sent to Manhattan to ease the strain on health centers in the city at the epicenter of America's outbreak by caring for patients other than those diagnosed with the virus.
By Friday it had received 21 patients, according to the ship's press officer Lieutenant Commander Amelia Umayam.
"We consider the USNS Comfort to be in a bubble," said medical officer Captain Patrick Amersbach as he explained the procedures followed by the ship's crew to shield it from the virus, including not disembarking for as long as it is docked.
This European country is housing quarantined coronavirus patients in a five-star hotel
An ambulance driver wearing a white protective gown enters a Barcelona hotel and announces the arrival of three new "customers" -- a trio of coronavirus patients discharged from hospital into luxury quarantine.
"Good morning! How are you? My name is Enrique Aranda and I am probably the first non health care worker you see in several days," says the director of the five-star Melia Sarria hotel, peering into the ambulance.
It took just three days to convert the hotel, which features contemporary decor and bathrooms with marble finishing, into a clinic.
"Some patients arrive thinking that they were taken out of hospital to be left to die, many people are frightened. I try to make them forget all that," said Aranda, wearing mask and gloves.