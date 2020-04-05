Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump just wants to be ‘the president on television’ and he ‘is not temperamentally equipped’: CNN reporters

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN White House reporter John Harwood and Dana Bash noted that President Donald Trump loves to be the president on television, but not exactly in real life.

“Wolf, what we saw tonight was the limitations of President Trump as a leader in a situation like this,” said Harwood. “He is not temperamentally equipped to tell people, ‘this is going to be hard. You need to stick with it.’ Push delayed gratification as he says, and he’s told us explicitly, he’s a cheerleader. He wants to give good news, not bad news. He’s someone who wants affirmation in the moment. So, what he says is– ‘light at the end of the tunnel. We have to open this country back up.’ He knows people want to hear that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that when it comes to the dream drugs Trump wants to believe will work, there are serious side effects, which is why Trump refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to talk about it.

“Anthony Fauci is the No. 1 infectious disease expert in the United States government,” Harwood explained. “And the president saying, ‘I’m not a doctor’ touted this drug for an extended period of time in the briefing and not let the top doctor answer it. There’s another piece of news, which is worrisome for the American people from our colleagues at Axios, reporting a major fight in the situation room yesterday between Peter Navarro, who is an economist, and Dr. Fauci over this point.”

Harwood noted that Navarro is “on the fringe” in his economics profession, but he’s hardly a doctor, much less an infectious diseases expert.

“Look, he is obviously very comfortable and very eager to be the president on television,” said Bash. “The president talking for a very long time about things that may or may not actually have efficacy, like that drug, which I’ll talk about in a second. But he likes to play the role of the guy in command. And it has been a gradual shift, but it’s been a shift that he’s been a couple of weeks where he has decided — using his words, a couple of weeks ago — he’s a wartime president. He wants to be that guy. The problem is when he doesn’t have news to give, and instead, he is pushing things that are absolutely not proven, it’s not just a role. It is veering into the dangerous role.”

Watch the panel discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump just wants to be ‘the president on television’ and he ‘is not temperamentally equipped’: CNN reporters

Published

1 min ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

CNN White House reporter John Harwood and Dana Bash noted that President Donald Trump loves to be the president on television, but not exactly in real life.

"Wolf, what we saw tonight was the limitations of President Trump as a leader in a situation like this," said Harwood. "He is not temperamentally equipped to tell people, 'this is going to be hard. You need to stick with it.' Push delayed gratification as he says, and he's told us explicitly, he's a cheerleader. He wants to give good news, not bad news. He's someone who wants affirmation in the moment. So, what he says is-- 'light at the end of the tunnel. We have to open this country back up.' He knows people want to hear that."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump swears he would wear a mask ‘if I thought it was important’ — after first lady touts masks as important

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

During the daily press conference from President Donald Trump, he was asked about the first lady's tweets about the importance of wearing a mask.

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1246879128227328007

https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1246192228491558916

But when speaking at his Sunday press briefing, Trump said he would only wear one "if I thought it was important." He then asked the reporter if he thought that Trump should put one on to answer the reporter's question.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1246955707133497344

It wasn't quite as bad as his comment Friday when the Center for Disease Control had just released a statement that people should be wearing masks more regularly to help protect themselves from touching their face and any possible infection if they are asymptomatic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

No, President Trump, hydroxychloroquine is not approved by the FDA for coronavirus and it has serious side effects

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced on television that his new miracle drug, hydroxychloroquine, is saving people's lives. "What do you have to lose?" Trump asked Sunday. It's possible to lose several things.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained that the Food and Drug Administration had not been approved for use on coronavirus. It has only been approved to treat various other issues like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and malaria.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image