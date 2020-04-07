Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lacks the competence needed for a plan to reopen the economy: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

In her column for the Washington Post this Tuesday, Jennifer Rubin writes that contrary to what President Trump may think, the goal of reopening the economy is not a matter of determining an arbitrary date or waiting for the coronavirus curve to flatten. It’s a matter of implementing a plan of widespread testing, tracking and isolation — plan that Trump has completely fumbled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubin cites an array of economists who agree that an economic restart can only come once the virus itself is defeated and a vaccine is made widely available. But the first problem in achieving this goal, according to Rubin, is the President of the United States.

“That requires competence, speed, good judgment and trust in leaders — all qualities in short supply during the Trump administration,” Rubin writes. “The president remains the chief dispenser of misinformation; his underlings can be prevented from publicly crossing him. … Trump can stamp his foot all he likes, but Americans are unlikely to risk their lives absent a high degree of certainty they are not going to contract the disease before there is a vaccine.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump removes inspector general from committee overseeing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump ordered the removal of Glenn Fine, the Defense Department's acting inspector general.

Inside Defense reported on Tuesday that Fine had been removed from the position of acting inspector general and he is no longer chairing the committee to oversee the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.

According to Inside Defense, Fine will also be removed from his position as head of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

Fine was appointed as acting inspector general of the Department of Defense in 2016. He will now serve as principal deputy inspector general, a position that he held prior to being named acting inspector general.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

ABC’s Jon Karl tells The View about the shocking answer lost during latest briefing because Trump lashed out at reporters instead

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl appeared on "The View" Tuesday to talk about his arguments with President Donald Trump during a press briefing. What was lost during the argument with Trump, however, is that Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed horrifying information about our future.

Trump attacked Karl as a "third-rate reporter," and attacked a Fox News reporter. In previous attacks, Trump called Karl a "cutie pie" with a sarcastic sneer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New White House press secretary once promised: ‘We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here’

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Newly named White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently insisted that President Donald Trump would stop the coronavirus before it impacted Americans.

McEnany made the remarks in late February to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who was fired for calling the virus a "hoax."

"This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens," McEnany insisted at the time. "We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image