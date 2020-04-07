Trump lacks the competence needed for a plan to reopen the economy: conservative columnist

In her column for the Washington Post this Tuesday, Jennifer Rubin writes that contrary to what President Trump may think, the goal of reopening the economy is not a matter of determining an arbitrary date or waiting for the coronavirus curve to flatten. It’s a matter of implementing a plan of widespread testing, tracking and isolation — plan that Trump has completely fumbled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubin cites an array of economists who agree that an economic restart can only come once the virus itself is defeated and a vaccine is made widely available. But the first problem in achieving this goal, according to Rubin, is the President of the United States.

“That requires competence, speed, good judgment and trust in leaders — all qualities in short supply during the Trump administration,” Rubin writes. “The president remains the chief dispenser of misinformation; his underlings can be prevented from publicly crossing him. … Trump can stamp his foot all he likes, but Americans are unlikely to risk their lives absent a high degree of certainty they are not going to contract the disease before there is a vaccine.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.