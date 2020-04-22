Trump lashes out at female reporter while trashing a member of his own administration

At Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked by CBS News’ Weijia Jiang about Dr. Rick Bright, the official who was mysteriously reassigned after warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

The president cut her off aggressively, then, even while acknowledging he knew little about Bright, spoke dismissively of him, saying “Why do you say he has great gifts? Do you know him? Have you reviewed him?”

When Jiang pointed out he had extensive experience developing vaccines, Trump said, “That doesn’t mean he has gifts. I know a lot of people who play baseball who can’t hit .150.”

Dr. Rick Bright is a career—not political—official who was leading the effort to develop a #coronavirus vaccine as the director of @BARDA. That level of expertise is not mediocre. https://t.co/AvTUSgIou3 — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 22, 2020

Watch below:

