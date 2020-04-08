Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump launches bizarre attack on mail-in voting — after admitting he voted in Florida by mail

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump Tuesday evening attacked voting by mail—a solution many rights advocates argue is particularly necessary amid the ongoing public health crisis—as a “terrible thing” even after admitting that he cast a mail-in ballot in the 2020 Republican presidential primary in Florida (presumably for himself) just last month.

“Mail-in voting is horrible. It’s corrupt,” Trump said during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. “Sure I can vote by mail… because I’m allowed to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well that’s called out-of-state,” Trump continued, attempting to justify what observers denounced as a glaringly hypocritical position. “You know why I voted? Because I happened to be in the White House and I won’t be able to go to Florida and vote.”

The president proceeded to suggest, without evidence, that mail-in voting is riddled with fraud and abuse. “You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone’s living room signing ballots all over the place,” Trump said. “No, I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing.”

Trump added vaguely that “even the concept of early voting is not the greatest, because a lot of things happen.”

Watch:

Sean Eldridge, founder and president of advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement late Monday that “Trump’s baseless attacks on vote-by-mail are a pathetic attempt to suppress the vote in the middle of a national crisis.”

“He is demanding that voters choose between protecting their health and participating in our democracy,” said Eldridige. “Expanding access to the ballot through mail-in voting should not be a partisan issue, yet Trump and his cronies are trafficking in debunked conspiracy theories to undermine efforts to ensure every eligible voter can cast their ballot this fall. Trump’s lies are especially dangerous after today’s catastrophic election in Wisconsin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s press briefing was not the first time Trump has attacked mail-in voting. Last month, as Common Dreams reported, Trump said in an interview on “Fox & Friends” last month that “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again” if mail-in voting and other voting expansion proposals were to be implemented on a national scale.

Jhacova Williams and Kayla Blado of the Economic Policy Institute wrote in a blog post Tuesday that Wisconsin’s elections “highlighted that Americans need more options to vote.”

“One promising method is a vote-by-mail system,” wrote Williams and Blado. “Five states—Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Utah—already conduct their elections through mail… It’s time for state elections to practice what their own health departments preach: stay home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred Wertheimer, president of advocacy group Democracy 21, urged Congress to act urgently to ensure that mail-in voting is available nationwide by November.

“Trump’s continuing efforts to rig the November election, in this case by suppressing the sacred right to vote, must be defeated,” Wertheimer said in a statement. “Every eligible voter must have a safe and secure opportunity to vote in November. In order to accomplish this, it is essential for Congress to provide the states with additional funding of at least $1.6 billion in the next relief bill, which is necessary to ensure that fair and honest elections occur in November, unrigged by President Trump and his allies.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Critics claim Trump’s ‘confession’ on permanent payroll tax cut is ‘an excuse to destroy our Social Security system’

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again voiced his support for slashing the payroll tax—the primary funding mechanism for Social Security and Medicare—and said he would be calling for such a cut even if the U.S. were not currently in the midst of a nationwide public health and economic emergency.

"I would love to see a payroll tax cut," Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to "save" Social Security, said at the end of the Coronavirus Task Force briefing Tuesday evening. "I think on behalf of the people it would be quick... There are many people who would like to see it as a permanent tax cut."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe angrily blasts his own network for helping Trump spread coronavirus lies

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed his own network for carrying President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings without real-time fact checks.

The "Morning Joe" host worked himself into a shouting rant against MSNBC and other cable news networks that broadcast the president's news conferences without correcting the false claims until the briefings are over.

"The president lies so much in these press conferences, I still for the life of me don't understand why the networks, including our own, allow Donald Trump to lie for two hours to the American people," Scarborough said. "If he were giving good information, that would be one thing, but it is a lie. So if this network or CNN or Fox is going to run him lying for two hours a night, they need a real-time fact checker."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is staging ‘an authoritarian coup’ with his war on inspectors general: Ex-White House ethics chief

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is raising major alarms with his reported plan to fire seven inspectors general whom he has deemed insufficiently loyal to him.

Former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub this week called Trump's latest move against government IGs as "late-stage corruption" and said it was just the latest escalation in his systematic effort to remove anyone who could possibly hold him accountable for his misdeeds.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image