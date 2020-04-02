Trump-loving Florida governor torn to pieces by Dem lawmaker for ‘immoral’ handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) on Thursday tore into Trump-loving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While appearing on CNN, Shalala hammered DeSantis for being unwilling to take in non-Florida residents –including many American citizens — who are stuck on a cruise ship filled with infected people.

“It is immoral to not let them come,” she said. “Look, the British, the Germans, no one in the world is turning away Americans if they have coronavirus in their countries. We have to admit them.”

Shalala then crushed DeSantis for taking so long to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, and in particular for waiting for President Donald Trump to signal it would be the right move before acting.

“I don’t know why people run for office if they’re not willing to make hard decisions,” she said. “And our governor delayed and delayed until he waited for the president of the United States to pick up the phone and call him. This is about saving lives!”

Watch the video below.

Trump-loving Florida governor torn to pieces by Dem lawmaker for 'immoral' handling of COVID-19 from Brad Reed on Vimeo.