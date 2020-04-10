Trump-loving pastor posts video of his ‘crucified’ son as he defies social distancing orders on Good Friday

Tennessee pastor Greg Locke has insisted on continuing to hold church services despite coronavirus lockdown orders in his state, saying that his ministry is an “essential service.”

“It’s important for us to remain open,” Locke said late last month. “It’s not because we’re trying to prove a point.”

Locke is continuing his defiance of social distancing orders and is holding a Good Friday service. In a video posted to his Twitter account, he showed preparations for a reenactment of Jesus’ crucifixion. Among the actors was his 16-year-old son, who can be seen in the video portraying a bloodied Christ on the cross.

A look at our Live crucifixion scene. IT IS FINISHED. #GoodFriday2020 pic.twitter.com/UFbgtriu4q — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) April 10, 2020

The pastor previously made headlines for his defenses of President Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, there were a few people who didn’t approve of his Good Friday reenactment:

Cult in action. — A. Bettik (@shrikeworship) April 10, 2020

Evangelical Christians: Movies & video games expose children to too much violence. Also Evangelical Christians: Hey kids. Watch us pretend to torturously murder your dad’s Music Ministry friends, complete with theatrical blood, to make a 2000 yr old fable feel real. — Am I Mombling? 🇨🇦 (@AmIMombling) April 10, 2020

Psycho. — Stay home you trump fellating idiots. (@Fr1nk3) April 10, 2020

And yet those are the ones we always hear from. — Stay home you trump fellating idiots. (@Fr1nk3) April 10, 2020

I know in reality it’s kinda sad, but why do I have such a hard time controlling my laughter at these wackos?? It’s the year 2020 FFS. — justanotherhoser🇨🇦 (@RandyEnnis6) April 10, 2020

This is truly disturbing. — The Ghost of Archie Bunker (@ghost_bunker) April 10, 2020

What in the hell is wrong with you? Do need some more attention or something? No one giving a damn about little Ol’ Pastor Locke?

And way to ignore the social distancing orders. — Alexander Gray (@alexgray666) April 10, 2020

