Trump makes bold claim at latest coronavirus briefing: ‘I cannot tell a lie’
At Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump complimented his own honesty while trying to call on a reporter.
When one reporter began speaking, he cut her off and said that he had “promised” to call on the reporter behind her, adding “I cannot tell a lie.”
After telling a reporter he'll come to them next, Trump says, "I cannot tell a lie."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 20, 2020
he literally just said “I cannot tell a lie” and I legit snorted so loudly I woke up a sleeping cat
— shauna (@goldengateblond) April 20, 2020
Trump just said “I cannot tell a lie.”
In related news, I fell off my couch.
— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) April 20, 2020
