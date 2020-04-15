Quantcast
Trump makes self-deprecating joke about what a disaster his coronavirus pressers are

1 min ago

At Wednesday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump put up a video discussing General Motors’ pandemic relief efforts — and followed it up with a rare self-deprecating joke that acknowledged how poorly received his recent press conferences have been.

“I know you all got a little bit nervous when I said we were playing a clip,” said Trump — a reference to how he had previously aired a campaign-style video praising himself for his actions in the crisis.

Trump was correct that some in the media were nervous when he put up another video. MSNBC had cut away from the press conference as it started, out of fear Trump was about to show another propaganda film that they hadn’t had their editorial team review.


Land ‘O Lakes removes Native American woman from its container after nearly 100 years

15 mins ago

April 15, 2020

A century after its creation, Land 'O Lakes butter has finally removed the Native American "maiden" with feathers and braids from their branding.

The Grand Forks Herald reported Wednesday that a press release from President and CEO Beth Ford explained that the company is repackaging the butter as they approach their 100th anniversary next year.

The company said it plans to add images of their farmer-owners “whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes products,” Ford said.

Benjamin Netanyahu refused to give ventilators to desperate people in UK: report

43 mins ago

April 15, 2020

Axios reported Wednesday that when the United Kingdom turned to them for help during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the door.

According to Israeli officials, British companies tried to purchase ventilators from suppliers in Israel, but couldn't because Netanyahu signed an emergency decree outlawing any exports of the ventilators.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asked for the U.K. to have an exemption from the ban, and while Netanyahu was "understanding," he said Israel needed them for themselves.

Texas AG threatens to criminally sanction any group that tells voters to apply for a mail-in ballot to avoid COVID-19

60 mins ago

April 15, 2020

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office issued a letter saying that the state's official position is that fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a valid excuse for applying for an absentee ballot.

Furthermore, the letter warned that any entity telling voters to apply on that basis could face "criminal sanctions" under state law prohibiting election fraud and the encouragement of "false information" on ballot applications, depending on "the facts and circumstances of the individual case."

