Trump makes self-deprecating joke about what a disaster his coronavirus pressers are

At Wednesday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump put up a video discussing General Motors’ pandemic relief efforts — and followed it up with a rare self-deprecating joke that acknowledged how poorly received his recent press conferences have been.

“I know you all got a little bit nervous when I said we were playing a clip,” said Trump — a reference to how he had previously aired a campaign-style video praising himself for his actions in the crisis.

Trump jokes to reporters at the White House briefing that they probably “got a little bit nervous when you saw there was a clip”. The video in question was a commercial by GM touting their ventilator production. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 15, 2020

Trump was correct that some in the media were nervous when he put up another video. MSNBC had cut away from the press conference as it started, out of fear Trump was about to show another propaganda film that they hadn’t had their editorial team review.