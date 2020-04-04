Trump may allow churches to open for Easter despite local bans: ‘Something we should talk about’

“Maybe we could allow special, for churches, maybe we could talk about it. Maybe we could allow them, with great separation outside, on Easter Sunday. I dunno, it’s something we should talk about.”

“We’re not going to churches on Palm Sunday. But think of next Sunday — Easter,” Trump said.

“And I brought it up before, I said, maybe we could allow special — for churches, maybe we could talk about it. Maybe we could allow them, with great separation outside, on Easter Sunday,” he said.

“I dunno, it’s something we should talk about,” Trump added.

Watch: