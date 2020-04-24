Quantcast
Trump 'may stop appearing daily' at his controversial coronavirus briefings: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing lasted for only 20 minutes on Friday, as the leader of the free world quickly left the room following Thursday’s bizarre briefing when he pondered injecting disinfectant into humans to kill the virus.

According to a new Axios report, it may be the beginning of a trend.

“President Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus press conferences, according to four sources familiar with the internal deliberations. He may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does, the sources said — a practice that may have started with Friday’s unusually short briefing,” Jonathan Swan reported.

“Behind the scenes: A number of Trump’s most trusted advisers — both inside and outside the White House — have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings,” he reported. “They’ve told him he’s overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren’t looking good for him right now against Joe Biden.”

However, one source cautioned Swan that things could change rapidly.

“I mean, you wonder how we got to the point where you’re talking about injecting disinfectant?” said a source close to the deliberations.


