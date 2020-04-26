Trump melts down demanding reporters return ‘Noble’ prizes he says they won for investigating him

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that members of the news media are getting “Noble Prizes” for investigating his administration.

The president made the assertion in an afternoon rant on Twitter.

When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right. I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….Lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice. For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Commenters quickly pointed out that Trump not only spelled “Nobel” incorrectly, but he also was mostly likely referring to Pulitzer Prizes that were awarded to reporters at The New York Times and Washington Post for their investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Read some of the comments below.

The fact that you call it a Noble Prize is just one of many reasons you will never win the Nobel Prize. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 26, 2020

What the fuck is a noble prize? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 26, 2020

Assume President Trump is confusing Pulitzer & Nobel Prizes in this anti-free-press rant? — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 26, 2020

"Lawsuits should be brought" — go for it. Of course, then you run the risk of (1) discovery, and (2) getting thrown out of court. Passive-voiced tweets are easier than actually doing it. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) April 26, 2020

You spelled Nobel “Noble” 4 times. Really? pic.twitter.com/7rF7tTDa8R — Bryan 🧢🥁 (@BryanWinsAgain) April 26, 2020

It's Pulitzer, you lump of lard. — Monica (@LittleHarmonica) April 26, 2020

Talk about lame…. the president doesn’t know how to spell “Nobel” and doesn’t realize that journalists don’t even receive Nobel Awards, yet he rants about itlikehe has nothing more important to do. Apparently you think he’s great? A stable genius? — Libby (@libby_lockey) April 26, 2020

What are you talking about saying "Russia, Russia, Russia" was "proven totally wrong" ????

The Republican led Senate Intelligence Committee just issue its 4th report proving it was true, true, true, true!

Russia interfered on your behalf. Its a fact! #PutinsPuppet — Jeff Hoyle (@Hoopgreen) April 26, 2020