Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump melts down demanding reporters return ‘Noble’ prizes he says they won for investigating him

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that members of the news media are getting “Noble Prizes” for investigating his administration.

The president made the assertion in an afternoon rant on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters quickly pointed out that Trump not only spelled “Nobel” incorrectly, but he also was mostly likely referring to Pulitzer Prizes that were awarded to reporters at The New York Times and Washington Post for their investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Read some of the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped by Joe Scarborough: Allowing the president to remain in office will only make the COVID-19 crisis worse

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

In an extensive op-ed for the Washington Post, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough predicted a long slog before the end of the coronavirus pandemic so long as Donald Trump is allowed to remain on the oVal Office.

According to the "Morning Joe" host, under the headline "The cost of Trump’s deadly state of denial," the president "... has been stumbling through a year of magical thinking. The consequences of this deadly state of denial have been catastrophic for pandemic victims and the U.S. economy."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s disastrous response to the COVID-19 crisis is encouraging white nationalists: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, domestic terrorists and white nationalists are looking on with interest at how Donald Trump is conducting the response to the coronavirus pandemic and likely taking notes at all the flaws in the system under the resident's guidance.

In her column, Rita Katz wrote, "From neo-Nazis to jihadists, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to many terrorists that the United States is not the ever-prepared, all-knowing power it once appeared to be, and nor are many of its Western allies."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis calls Florida ‘God’s waiting room’ for dying seniors at coronavirus press conference

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) referred to his state as a "waiting room" for seniors who will soon die.

The Florida governor made the remarks at a coronavirus briefing on Sunday after noting that some nursing home patients had been infected by asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers.

"Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we're God's waiting room," he explained. "We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents."

DeSantis went on to brag that the state has "only 1.2" coronavirus deaths per 100,000 nursing home residents.

Watch the video below from Bay News 9.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image