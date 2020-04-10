Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump mocked as a ‘gibbering lunatic’ for continuing to lie about how tariffs work at latest coronavirus briefing

Published

1 hour ago

on

At Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump repeated, for the umpteenth time, his false claim that the government of China is paying the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in the United States, as opposed to American businesses and consumers — something that he has repeatedly been corrected on. This time, he even went out of his way to note that people have debunked this claim, but saying that he still believes it anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media exploded in frustration at the president’s refusal to understand basic concepts of world trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump to include his daughter Ivanka in second coronavirus task force: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

According to a report from Axios, President Trump is gearing up to launch a second coronavirus task force with a focus on reviving the U.S. economy in the wake of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Axios reports that the new task force will include people from the private sector as well as top administration officials, some of who already serve on the initial coronavirus task force.

Among those included in the new initiative will be the President's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Read the full report over at Axios.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump uses coronavirus briefing to tout pastor who said 9/11 attack was God punishing America

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

During a press briefing today to address the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump was asked about certain Christian pastors who plan to defy state lockdown orders and hold Easter church services this Sunday.

"I've had talks with the pastors, and most of the pastors agree ... that they are better off doing what they are doing, which is, distancing," Trump said, adding that the pastors want to "get back to church so badly."

Trump then referred to a notorious pastor who sits on his religious advisory council.

"I'm going to be watching Pastor Robert Jeffress, who's been a great guy," Trump said. "He's a great guy and I'm going to be watching on a laptop."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump slammed for ‘ridiculous’ ad trying to link Biden to the Chinese government

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

On Friday, writing for The Washington Post, Greg Sargent tore apart President Donald Trump's "ridiculous" new attack ad trying to claim that Vice President Joe Biden is beholden to Chinese interests.

"The ad clips Biden’s words out of context to misleadingly imply that Biden criticized Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China, when that’s not what Biden did," wrote Sargent. "Second, the ad relies on numerous past quotes from Biden to demonstrate he’s supposedly been soft on China. But those quotes were mostly boilerplate diplomatic language — and Trump has repeatedly praised China in language very close to what Biden has used ... And third, the Asian man that Biden bowed to turns out to be Gary Locke, a former Washington governor and U.S. ambassador to China, an American."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image