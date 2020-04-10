Trump mocked as a ‘gibbering lunatic’ for continuing to lie about how tariffs work at latest coronavirus briefing

At Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump repeated, for the umpteenth time, his false claim that the government of China is paying the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods in the United States, as opposed to American businesses and consumers — something that he has repeatedly been corrected on. This time, he even went out of his way to note that people have debunked this claim, but saying that he still believes it anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media exploded in frustration at the president’s refusal to understand basic concepts of world trade.

Trump is repeating his false claim that China is paying most of the tariffs, specifically noting that people say it's not true and then rejecting this true point. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 10, 2020

Trump is using the COVID press briefing to say how many Billions he’s taken in from China in tariffs…

1. Tariffs don’t work that way

2. We are exporting $4-5Billion LESS in soybeans due to the trade war.. hence the farm foreclosures — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) April 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The President is displaying his ignorance of world trade rules, the WTO and tariffs. But that's ok, he's just the President of the United States. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 10, 2020

this gibbering fucking lunatic still has no idea how tariffs work — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

AND HE SAYS IT AGAIN. Governments DO NOT pay tariffs.

Companies pay tariffs then simply throw the costs onto the backs of consumers. This corrupt moron is economically illiterate and incapable of ever learning anything.

Donald Trump is unfit for any office.#TrumpPressBriefing — RufusKings1776 (@RufusKings1776) April 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Really everytime I see Trump talk about tariffs I think of Hank Hill discussing with Bobby that “America does t make TVs anymore” and is still trying to fix it. — BakaWaifu (@WaifuOnTap) April 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

CHINA ISN’T PAYING THE TARIFFS. It’s collected from the importers here in the U.S. who probably pass that on to the consumers. Taxpayers pay increased product prices & then pay for the relief you gave to the farmers. — CardFan (@hedgeswoman) April 10, 2020

Yah, ok. That's why the $19 printer I used to buy is now $79. Good job on them tariffs, dumbass. — LaNae Beightol (@lanae_beightol) April 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT