Trump Org pleads with Palm Beach County for help with their $88,338 golf course rent: report
President Donald Trump’s family company appears to be attempting to negotiate a rent decrease on the rent paid to a local government in Florida, The Palm Beach Post reported Saturday.
“Like other Palm Beach County businesses, the president’s golf club has been forced to close as the pandemic plays out. But there is that one major difference: The club is owned by the President of the United States, the commander-in-chief who made the call of when the country shut down and who will make the call on when America opens up for business again,” the newspaper reported.
The paper obtained access to an email sent by Ed Raymundo, finance director at Mar-a-Lago and Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on March 25th, inquiring about the company’s $88,338 monthly rent.
“This mandate has resulted in the cancellation of events and forced the Club to close many of it’s (cq) amenities leaving limited services available to our members,” Raymundo wrote. “In addition, with many New York based members, the Governor’s most recent order requiring individuals traveling from the tri-state area to self-quarantine further hampers our operation. Your direction in this is greatly appreciated.”
Trump has frequently visited the golf course during his time as president.
“Of the three golf clubs Trump owns in South Florida, including Trump National Doral Florida and, Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, the golf club in West Palm Beach, is by far his most frequented. Just a few miles from Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private club in Palm Beach, Trump has spent 83 of the 127 days he has visted Mar-a-Lago at Trump International.Trump hosts his annual Super Bowl party at the club and has played there with golf legends, political allies and White House aides,” The Palm Beach Post reported.
As the coronavirus pandemic raged on last month, the White House pool reported the leader of the free world going to Trump International Golf Club most recently on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.
Health experts appalled after Trump officials give some employers leeway in reporting COVID-19 cases in their workplace
According to the Huffington Post, President Donald Trump's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued guidance that most employers do not have to report cases of COVID-19 in their workplace to the Department of Labor.
"COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is classified as a recordable illness, meaning employers would have to notify the Occupational Safety and Health Administration when an employee gets sick from an exposure at work," wrote Dave Jamieson. "But the nation’s top workplace safety agency now says the majority of U.S. employers won’t have to try to determine whether employees’ infections happened in the workplace unless it’s obvious."
‘You own this mess’: GOPer Susan Collins tried to rally Maine with a hopeful COVID-19 message — and it didn’t go well
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) claimed credit for bringing Maine $1.5 billion in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
The disaster assistance effort, however, has been harshly criticized for its gaps in coverage, which became clear in many responses to her message.
Collins is up for reelection in 2020.
Here is some of the blowback Collins received:
Trump failed to heed early COVID-19 warnings due to his ‘Deep State’ skepticism and White House chaos: NYT
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump blocked out multiple early warnings of the coronavirus pandemic — in part because he believed it was part of a "Deep State" plot to ruin his presidency.
"A week after the first coronavirus case had been identified in the United States, and six long weeks before President Trump finally took aggressive action to confront the danger the nation was facing — a pandemic that is now forecast to take tens of thousands of American lives — Dr. Mecher was urging the upper ranks of the nation’s public health bureaucracy to wake up and prepare for the possibility of far more drastic action," wrote Eric Lipton, David E. Sanger, Maggie Haberman, Michael D. Shear, Mark Mazzetti, and Julian E. Barnes.