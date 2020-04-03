Trump Organization has ‘laid off or furloughed’ 1,500 employees across at least 5 states due to economic crash: report

The economic toll of COVID-19 coronavirus shutdowns is devastating President Donald Trump’s family business, The Washington Post reported Friday.

“The Trump Organization has laid off or furloughed about 1,500 employees at hotels in the United States and Canada as the coronavirus pandemic inflicts further pain on the president’s private business,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With most of President Trump’s hotels and clubs closed amid stay-at-home orders around the world, the Trump Organization has responded by slashing costs, much like other companies in the hospitality and tourism industries. The Trump Organization has laid off or furloughed employees at hotels in New York, the District of Columbia, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver and Honolulu, according to public filings and people familiar with the properties, including union officials,” The Post reported.

“Seventeen of Trump’s clubs and hotels have closed. The remainder of Trump properties are operating at a fraction of their normal capacity: hotels running with restaurants closed, golf clubs operating with clubhouses shut down, and golfers warned not to share carts or touch the flagsticks,” the newspaper added.