Trump ponders if it would be ‘politically correct’ for him to follow CDC guidelines: ‘Should I speak in a mask?’
At Thursday’s press conference on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked whether he would wear a mask on an upcoming presidential trip to Arizona.
The president’s response was that he would “have no problem” wearing a mask, but “I’ll have to see the climate” and he wasn’t sure about whether he would wear it during a planned speech at the event.
“I’ll be giving a speech,” he said. “Should I speak in a mask? Is that politically correct?”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that anyone in a public place should wear a mask, because many people who exhibit no symptoms can transmit the virus without their knowledge.
