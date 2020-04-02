Trump predicts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will beat Chuck Schumer in 2022 New York Senate primary

President Donald Trump weighed in on the 2022 New York state senate primary in a letter sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Trump thanks Schumer for his “Democrat (sic) public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.

The leader of the free world said of Vice President Mike Pence that, “by almost all accounts, he has done a spectacular job.”

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy,'” he argued.

He also weighed in on the viability of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who is also known as AOC, challenging Schumer in 2022.

“No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win,” Trump predicted.

