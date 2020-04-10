Trump promises ‘announcement’ on US funding to WHO next week
President Donald Trump on Friday said he will make an announcement next week on US funding to the World Health Organization, which he has recently threatened to cut.
“As you know, we have given them approximately $500 million a year, and we are going to be talking about that subject next week. We’ll have a lot to say about it,” Trump told a news conference at the White House.
He said he would make the announcement “sometime next week.”
Trump has gone on an offensive against the WHO, where Washington is the principal funder, accusing it of pro-China bias during the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China, last year.
The US State Department has homed in on what it says was the world health body’s failure to pursue an early lead on coronavirus out of Taiwan.
Taiwan, which has succeeded in limiting the virus to just five deaths despite the island’s proximity and ties with China, warned the WHO on December 31 of human-to-human transmission, Vice President Chen Chien-Jen has said.
China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, which rules itself, and has pressured international organizations like WHO around the world not to allow the island membership.
On Friday, China’s foreign ministry said the US comments were “fact-distorting” and politically motivated to shift blame for the pandemic, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.
WHO denies that it ever got an early warning from Taiwan about human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
© 2020 AFP
Mike Pence uses latest coronavirus briefing to encourage Americans to donate to churches
Vice President Mike Pence used the occasion of Good Friday to urge Christians to donate to their local churches. Speaking from the White House press briefing room Pence attempted to suggest gatherings of more than 10 people, even inside houses of worship, should be avoided.
But Pence, as he did last weekend, asked Christians to continue tithing.
“Allow me to remind you that even if you’re not in the pew this Easter Sunday if you are able it’s still a good idea to give,” Pence said. “Those ministries continue to go forward, and we encourage you to continue to support them.”
COVID-19
Alex Jones gets warning from FDA for pushing phony coronavirus cures online
Infowars founder Alex Jones has received an official warning from the Food and Drug Administration for peddling phony coronavirus cures online.In a formal letter to the alt-right television personality on Thursday, the agency ordered Jones to stop telling viewers of his widely watched broadcasts that they can stave off coronavirus with the colloidal silver products sold on his website.They include “Superblue Silver Immune Gargle,” “SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste,” “SuperSilver Wound Dressing Gel” and “Superblue Fluoride Free Toothpaste,” all of which the FDA referred to as “unapproved new dr... (more…)
COVID-19
France reports 987 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total toll tops 13,000
France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.
The new deaths – including 554 in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes – brought the total toll in France to 13,197 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
A child aged under 10 infected with COVID-19 died, but Salomon said that the causes of the death were “multiple”. In better news, Salomon said there were now 62 fewer people in intensive care, continuing a trend first seen on Thursday.