Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump pushes back against Fox for cutting his ‘most loyal supporters’

Published

15 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump publicly backed Diamond & Silk after reports broke that Fox News had cut ties with his self-described “most loyal supporters” after the duo repeatedly spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

“But I love Diamond & Silk, and so do millions of people!” the president tweeted Tuesday.

Trump had responded to a tweet in which Diamond & Silk called out their “haters,” in true Trump fashion. Trump infamously extended “best wishers” to his “haters” to mark the solemn anniversary of 9/11.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Haters keep saying they hate Diamond and Silk,” the duo wrote, “but you can’t hate what you ain’t never loved!”

Diamond & Silk embraced the endorsement from the highest political office in the country, tweeting back to the president: “We Love You More!” The duo are among Trump’s favorite proxies du jour: He has retweeted the duo, invited them to the White House and featured them at events, recently introducing them as “two great people” at an early March rally in Charlotte.

But as the coronavirus outbreak has intensified, Diamond & Silk — whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — drew widespread criticism for repeatedly spreading baseless conspiracy theories. A staple on “Fox & Friends” with their own Fox Nation streaming show — the network’s three-hour morning show is a the president’s favorite — they reportedly lost their gig after Twitter locked their account over tweets which falsely claimed that social distancing regulations caused illness.

“The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” the duo wrote on April 8.

Fox did not comment at the time, but Diamond & Silk quietly disappeared from on-screen appearances. The Daily Beast reported Monday that the pair had been fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” one source familiar with the move told The Daily Beast.

Fox News also recently severed ties with Fox Business host Trish Regan after she called the pandemic an “impeachment scam” — an echo of the president’s February remarks decrying it as a “hoax” — but has not yet taken any known action against its highest-rated stars, such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, despite the fact they continue to downplay the coronavirus pandemic in America. Fox News did not immediately respond to Salon’s request for comment on this matter.

In contrast to Diamond & Silk, Fox News has fallen out of favor with the president, who has repeatedly slammed the network’s coverage of his response to the pandemic despite morning and primetime blocks jammed with opinion shows that broadcast a nearly unbroken stream of laudatory commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

[email protected] just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Diamond & Silk appear unfazed — and perhaps even emboldened. The duo on Tuesday threatened legal action over allegations of libel against Bianca DeLaRoso after the Wonkette writer called the duo the “the black faces of white nationalism.” They also posted a photo of themselves praying over Trump in the Oval Office with a number of black religious figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of their reported boot from Fox, Diamond & Silk have interviewed Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims to have invented email. Ayyadurai’s Wikipedia page identifies him as “an Indian-American scientist, engineer, entrepreneur and promoter of conspiracy theories and unfounded medical claims.”

In the self-produced video, Ayyadurai criticizes health officials and the media for alleged “fearmongering . . . based on a fake science and a fake news model” whose aim is “top-down, soviet-style medicine” in which “someone on the top is going to tell you, me and all of us what goes into our bloodstream.”

This prompted Silk to wonder, “When I hear you talk about the virus and the different virus that’s inside of us already, how do we contract another virus?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right,” Diamond said. “If it’s already in us then —”

An edit cuts her off mid-sentence.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘He just can’t be bothered’: Trump slammed for his lack of outreach to coronavirus victims’ families

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he has talked to anyone from the families of people who have died from COVID-19. He seemed startled anyone was even asking him to do so, and said that he had talked to the families of a few friends and business partners.

Trump seems to be blindsided by a question about whether he's talked to the families of any coronavirus victims besides those of his friends and rambles his way through an answer. (It doesn't appear he has.) pic.twitter.com/o2cQmLk0xQ

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Movie theater owners panic after new film grosses $100 million streaming online

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Movie theater owners rushed to defend the future of big screen releases Tuesday after reports that "Trolls World Tour" grossed nearly $100 million on streaming platforms prompted dire warnings over the industry.

The children's film sequel was released by Universal Pictures directly to on-demand platforms like Apple TV, costing $19.99 to rent, after much of its theatrical release was scrapped due to the coronavirus.

Days after its Easter weekend release, Universal claimed "Trolls" had shattered streaming records, though it did not release any figures.

But the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported the film had earned a huge $95 million from nearly five million domestic customers in three weeks, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes back against Fox for cutting his ‘most loyal supporters’

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump publicly backed Diamond & Silk after reports broke that Fox News had cut ties with his self-described "most loyal supporters" after the duo repeatedly spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
Continue Reading
 
 