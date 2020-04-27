Trump refuses to take responsibility for people who poisoned themselves after his coronavirus comments

At Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked whether he felt there was a connection between the spike in people who have reported poisonings from household cleaners, and his comments the previous week that scientists should look into injecting bleach into people’s bloodstream and lungs as a possible means of treating coronavirus.

The president refused to take any responsibility for these incidents, repeatedly saying “I can’t imagine why” people would misuse cleaning products.

Trump’s remarks on disinfectant provoked widespread outrage from experts, and reportedly contributed to the decision from White House officials to hold fewer press conferences and give the president fewer speaking roles.