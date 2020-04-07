Trump removes inspector general from committee overseeing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

President Donald Trump ordered the removal of Glenn Fine, the Defense Department’s acting inspector general.

Inside Defense reported on Tuesday that Fine had been removed from the position of acting inspector general and he is no longer chairing the committee to oversee the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.

According to Inside Defense, Fine will also be removed from his position as head of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fine was appointed as acting inspector general of the Department of Defense in 2016. He will now serve as principal deputy inspector general, a position that he held prior to being named acting inspector general.

President Donald Trump recently nominated Jason Abend of United States Customs and Border Protection to serve as the Defense Department’s inspector general.