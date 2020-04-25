Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says briefings not worth his time following scandal over injecting disinfectants to treat coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that his daily coronavirus briefings were not worth his time, two days after sparking a furor by suggesting patients might be injected with disinfectant to kill an infection.

He appeared to confirm media reports that he was considering halting the briefings, which dominate early-evening cable television news for sometimes more than two hours, out of frustration with questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” Trump wrote.

“They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”

On Thursday the US leader stunned viewers by saying doctors might treat people infected with the coronavirus by shining ultraviolet light inside their bodies, or with injections of household disinfectant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs,” he said.

After a strong rebuff of his suggestion by top medical experts and disinfectant manufacturers, Trump on Friday claimed he had been speaking “sarcastically.”

But he limited that day’s briefing, which usually includes himself, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, to just 19 minutes, and did not take any questions from reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

And on Saturday, after 50 briefings over two months, the White House did not hold one at all.

Trump has used the briefings to occupy television screens and promote his administration’s policies, fend off critics and attack political rivals — from opposition Democrats to China to the US media.

ADVERTISEMENT

But after more than 53,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus, the briefings, opinion polls suggest, have not bolstered Trump’s popularity among voters as he gears up to battle Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election in November.

An AP-NORC poll published Thursday showed that most Americans — and a crushing majority of Democrats — don’t believe Trump when it comes to the health emergency facing the country.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus conspiracy theories and fake videos are fueling a rise in racism: research

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

Communities coming together to help those in need has been a strong theme of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at the same time that many people are seemingly appreciating those around them, our new research has found that COVID-19 has led to a rise in online Islamophobic hate speech.

My colleague, Roxana Khan-Williams, and I have examined the impacts of COVID-19 on social media. We’ve found that COVID-19 has been used by the far-right to peddle Islamophobic hate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conspiracy theorists are falsely claiming that the coronavirus pandemic is an elaborate hoax

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

In the midst of a global pandemic, conspiracy theorists have found yet another way to spread dangerous disinformation and misinformation about COVID-19, sowing seeds of doubts about its severity and denying the very existence of the pandemic.

Since March 28, conspiracy theorists — “coronavirus deniers” — have been using the hashtag #FilmYourHospital to encourage people to visit local hospitals to take pictures and videos to prove that the COVID-19 pandemic is an elaborate hoax.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump delegates coronavirus responsibilities to Ben Carson

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has tasked an advisory council led by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson with developing a plan to restore minority communities to "full economic health" following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

"I'm directing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council led by Secretary Ben Carson to focus its effort on supporting underserved communities impacted by the coronavirus," Trump said during Wednesday's White House press briefing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image