Trump says Democrats ‘shouldn’t be allowed to win’ 2020 election after his coronavirus response
Near the end of President Donald Trump’s Monday press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, the president said that Democrats “shouldn’t be allowed to win” the election after everything he has done with regard to the pandemic — and said that the virus has “artificially stopped” them.
He also proceeded to attack President Barack Obama, saying that his administration did essentially nothing to stop the swine flu pandemic in 2009. In reality, the Obama administration was much quicker to declare a public health emergency in that crisis, and the CDC promptly sequenced the virus and issued test kits.
Trump’s case for his own reelection is all about what he did before the pandemic he wasn’t prepared for hit, as well as weak Obama whataboutism. Doesn’t bode great for him. pic.twitter.com/K8ZoQO7xDw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2020