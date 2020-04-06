Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says governors are ‘very happy’ with the job he’s doing — even though they’re begging him for more supplies

Published

10 mins ago

on

At the latest coronavirus task force press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump boasted that “every one” of the state governors in America are “very happy” with the job he is doing to help them combat coronavirus.

His claim is at odds with numerous governors who have complained that the federal government is not doing enough to coordinate the delivery of medical equipment and forcing them into bidding wars with other states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump even tried to add later in the speech that Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL) was “a happy man” even though “he may not be happy when he talks to the press.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor’s effort to postpone election — and protect voters from COVID-19

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Hours after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing this week's election to June, the state Supreme Court ordered the election must proceed as scheduled.

BREAKING: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Tony Evers' executive order postponing the spring election in the state. Tomorrow's election IS BACK ON https://t.co/nZz9D4IsA3

— Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) April 6, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump says governors are ‘very happy’ with the job he’s doing — even though they’re begging him for more supplies

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

At the latest coronavirus task force press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump boasted that "every one" of the state governors in America are "very happy" with the job he is doing to help them combat coronavirus.

His claim is at odds with numerous governors who have complained that the federal government is not doing enough to coordinate the delivery of medical equipment and forcing them into bidding wars with other states.

Trump even tried to add later in the speech that Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL) was "a happy man" even though "he may not be happy when he talks to the press."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

There’s a horrifying history of leaders saying there’s a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump rang out in an all-caps tweet Monday morning "LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!" It was a comment he echoed from his Sunday press conference saying that the U.S. is in the home stretch of the coronavirus crisis. He went on to say that he anticipated the country reopening in a few weeks.

The quote was one that Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty noted was one that many other leaders have used at frightening times.

"It is difficult to imagine a poorer, more chilling choice of words," she wrote. "Or one that more illuminates, if inadvertently, the consequences of the mixed-messages that Trump continues to send."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image