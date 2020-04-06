Trump says governors are ‘very happy’ with the job he’s doing — even though they’re begging him for more supplies

At the latest coronavirus task force press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump boasted that “every one” of the state governors in America are “very happy” with the job he is doing to help them combat coronavirus.

His claim is at odds with numerous governors who have complained that the federal government is not doing enough to coordinate the delivery of medical equipment and forcing them into bidding wars with other states.

Trump even tried to add later in the speech that Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D-IL) was “a happy man” even though “he may not be happy when he talks to the press.”

