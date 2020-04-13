Trump says he can force states to reopen even if their governors say it’s too dangerous

President Donald Trump on Monday declared that he could force states across the country to reopen their economies, even if those states’ governors believe that doing so would be dangerous.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

As New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman points out, Trump’s declaration completely contradicts his own administration’s messages about states’ rights, as well as Trump’s own message that it is individual states’ responsibility to buy their own medical equipment without help from the federal government.

Trump has said that he wants the American economy to reopen next month even though an average of well over 1,000 Americans have been dying from the disease each day over the last week.