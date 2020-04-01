Trump says he’s ready to help end Saudi-Russian oil-price war
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was ready to help resolve an escalating oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has helped push crude benchmarks to 17-year lows.
The threat of a global recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic had already hammered prices when Riyadh said last month it would raise exports after a production-cut agreement among top producers flopped in early March.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would increase exports further to a record 10.6 million barrels per day from May, deepening a global supply glut as crude recorded its biggest monthly and quarterly price plunges in history.
Trump said he had spoken with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman by phone with the aim of halting the slide.
“The two countries are discussing it. And I am joining at the appropriate time, if need be,” Trump said.
Saudi Arabia had been exporting around 7.0 million barrels per day under an output reduction agreement among a 24-member producer alliance known as OPEC+, which included Russia.
OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on further production cuts to shore up sagging prices as the coronavirus battered the global economy last month.
Analysts say Riyadh is engaged in a deliberate long-term strategy to capture greater market share by pressuring its high-cost rivals.
“Saudi policy will not just drive more expensive forms of oil production out of the market; it will also make it harder for renewable energy to compete with fossil fuels,” said Bernard Haykel, a Saudi expert at Princeton University.
The price war has also hit shale oil producers in the US, with Trump telling Tuesday’s press conference that the production dispute threatened “thousands and thousands” of jobs.
In a letter last week to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a group of US senators accused Saudi Arabia and Russia of waging “economic warfare against the United States”.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Lack of compassion, more than resources, marks India’s deadly lockdown mismanagement
More than 20 migrant labourers have died trying to flee India’s coronavirus locked-down cities for their villages over the past few days. Critics blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hasty 21-day curfew call that, like many of his recent directives, was long on populist symbolism, but short on foresight or compassion.
It was the biggest human lockdown ordered at the shortest notice without adequate planning or preparation for the fallout of a sweeping policy measure that was weeks in the making.
In a televised address to the nation at 8pm on Tuesday, March 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi put 1.3 billion people under a three-week lockdown. It was the world’s largest coronavirus directive – not even China, the world’s most populous country and source of the Covid-19 outbreak, imposed such a sweeping nationwide shutdown, with Beijing isolating only the worst-affected Hubei province. The time frame was breathlessly tight: the measures would start at midnight, Modi announced, giving his people less than four hours to stock up and disregard earlier directives to avoid hoarding.
Breaking Banner
Philadelphia hospital to remain closed during coronavirus pandemic because owner demands big fee: report
Philadelphia scrapped plans to reopen an empty hospital that could house nearly 500 patients amid the coronavirus pandemic after its owner demanded the city pay him nearly $1 million per month.
This article first appeared on Salon.
The city hoped to use the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital as it raced to find available beds to handle the rising number of patients with the coronavirus. Philadelphia has been one of the hardest-hit cities, reporting more than 1,300 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.