Trump says it’s ‘ridiculous’ for the federal government to test people in parking lots — but he promised exactly that weeks ago

At Thursday’s White House task force briefing, President Donald Trump emphasized that states are on the front lines of testing efforts, and dismissed as “ridiculous” the idea that the federal government is supposed to get people tested in parking lots.

This is a considerable about-face from just a few weeks ago, when the president boasted that he had called up the CEOs of several big box stores and said that they were going to set up federally-supported testing facilities … in parking lots.

Trump’s proposal for pop-up testing sites never panned out, with very few of the planned sites ever going online. The administration ended federal funding for this project in early April.