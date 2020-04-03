Trump says oil executives deserve coronavirus tests because ‘they gave us millions of jobs’

This Friday, President Trump met with oil executives at the White House to discuss the next steps to be taken amid the dramatic drop in crude oil prices. At the same time, news reports circulated detailing a new White House policy that will give a “quick test” for coronavirus to people who are expected to come into close contact with Trump.

During the meeting with energy executives, Trump was asked about the policy, but he didn’t appear to know anything about it.

“You know what? I like it,” Trump said, referring to the policy.

“Let’s test these guys,” he added, referring to the executives in the room. “Listen — they gave us millions of jobs. If anybody wants to be tested, we’ll test them.”