Trump says the stock market is ‘not doing badly’ — after 600+ point drop
At Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump tried to spin the performance of the markets, saying that “the stock market is still not doing badly considering what this country’s been through.”
Trump chose to make this comment just an hour after the market closed at a 637-point Dow Jones drop — and a day after oil prices went below zero.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch below:
“The stock market is still not doing badly considering what this country’s been through” — Trump’s economic boasts have definitely lost some juice pic.twitter.com/QTziYiBmfh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: