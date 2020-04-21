Trump says the stock market is ‘not doing badly’ — after 600+ point drop

Republicans control the Arizona House of Representatives by just 31-29. A loss of just one seat in the 2020 elections would force them to share power with Democrats, and a loss of two seats would give Democrats control of the chamber outright for the first time since 1966.

According to The Arizona Republic, the GOP may well be on their way to losing one of those seats — for an incredibly bizarre reason.

"Unless Rep. Shawnna Bolick really is living in a tiny box on Bell Road, she may be in a heap of trouble," wrote Laurie Roberts. "A lawsuit was filed on Monday asking a judge to toss Bolick off the ballot. This, because she listed her residential address as 610 E. Bell Road, 2-142, both on her nominating petitions and on her circulator verification forms. Then she declared 'under penalty of perjury' that the information was true. That address is a UPS store."