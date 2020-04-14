Trump scapegoats World Health Organization to deflect from his coronavirus mismanagement – will defund during pandemic

President Donald Trump is now scapegoating the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it must be held accountable for what he claims is their fault that the coronavirus spread into the United States. Trump took no responsibility for his actions allowing the coronavirus to spread throughout the U.S.

America is now the number one in the world for deaths and number of cases.

The WHO is Trump’s seventh target for blame to deflect from his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in making his case Trump curiously citied early reports from the WHO, proving he and his administration knew about the deadly new, novel coronavirus far earlier than he has admitted to previously.

He also blames the WHO’s actions, saying their reports were wrong and they could have saved “thousands of lives” had they produced more accurate information.

Trump ignores his own mistakes.

New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof warns the President:

The World Health Org response to #COVID19 was imperfect, but it was FAR better than the Trump administration’s response. The WHO promptly rolled out a test that worked; the US still lacks enough tests, is still short PPE. So, Mr. President, careful about demanding accountability! https://t.co/z1MbICuR0S — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 14, 2020

CNN’s Nathan McDermott weighs in:

Trump is bashing the World Health Organization for praising

China’s handeling of the Coronavirus, even though he himself praised China on at least 12 occasions, as @KFILE and I reported a couple of weeks ago.https://t.co/Pc3VkfghQJ — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 14, 2020

Watch:

Trump is using the April 14 #TrumpPressBriefing to try and shift blame by attacking the World Health Organization pic.twitter.com/6tLkEIMUM8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2020